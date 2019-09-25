Craneswater heading for another Portsmouth Summer Snooker League title

Craneswater A are heading for their 15th top flight title in the Portsmouth Summer Snooker League after a 7-2 win against Copnor D.

Wayne Rendle did his best to stop them with a break of 39 but he lacked support as Mike Talmondt, Rob Kirby and Pete Ferguson called the tune with a brace apiece.

Emsworth squeezed past Copnor A&E but none of their players won two frames.

Copnor relied on Lee Eden to win his to keep it close after they lost four of the singles as Chris Hardyman, Bobby Terry, Gavin Mengham and Greg Harding started well.

Portchester X enjoyed their night at Bellair A despite a 6-3 loss.

Neil Turp, Jason Tame and Mark Kingswell kept them in it at 3-3 after completion of the singles.

The Havant boys took control in the doubles as Greg Jones [46 & 32], Tony May and the evergreen Andy Peat won their second racks.

Post Office chalked up a 6-3 victory over Waterlooville D in Division 2 to set up a shoot-out with 'Ville for the silverware next week with a two-point cushion.

Barry Turner, Andy White and Matt Paffett had it all their own way, while Terry Hickley did well to keep the score down.

Craneswater Q nicked a 5-4 verdict over the Z team at Highland Road.

Leon Kelley won twice to seal the win but Ade Binding and Mark Jones ended up losing after two wins.

Division 3 goes into the final week with three teams on 45 points.

Bellair are the form side with 15 points from their last two outings.

Trevor Sanders guided his charges to an 8-1 triumph at Pompey Royals.

Karl Smith, Richie Howell, Paul Ashmore and Archie Archer breezed through to 8-0 until Paul Chivers and Chad Wainwright prevented a whitewash.

North End Bowls were beaten by Copnor B 6-3.

Derek Foster and Norman Bradfield breezed through in their frames and Richard Jones and Ade Pledge did well in the singles. But the bowlers’ next success was in the last frame as Steve McDermott and Ian Pledge got their act together.

Matt Sheath gave Alexandra Bowls a 5-4 victory to dent the chances of Craneswater R.

With the scores locked at 3-3, he broke off in the first doubles and rattled in a splendid 62.

Martyn Richardson ran in a 32 for the home side but another two frames from Dave Harfield made sure of the unexpected win.

Rob Derry, Barry Wooley and Gary Wilton helped 'Ville C grab the trophy in Division 4 with a 6-3 success over Cowplain Misfits. Dean Bates and Dave Weedon kept the score down for the basement outfit but they could not stop the rot in the pairs.

Cowplain B’s poor season continued with a 6-3 loss to Craneswater Dandy as Ioan Moon, Rob Dandy and Mel Davis maintained their winning ways.

Moon's form has been outstanding and he is far too good for the bottom tier.