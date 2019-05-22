Hampshire were unsuccessful in their attempt to have James Vince and Liam Dawson made available for the Royal London One-Day Cup final after both were named in England’s World Cup squad.

The county held discussions with the ECB and the ICC to have the pair released for the match at Lord’s on Saturday despite the game taking place on the same day as England’s warm-up match against Australia at the Ageas Bowl.

However, Hampshire will contest the final against Somerset without Vince – their captain and leading run-scorer in the competition – and all-rounder Dawson after the ICC confirmed that its regulations would not allow them to play.

An ECB spokesperson said: ‘ECB made representations to ICC on behalf of the board and Hampshire Cricket in an attempt to ensure Liam Dawson and James Vince were available for their county for the Royal London One-Day Cup final.

‘ICC regulations around global tournaments are clear that squad players are not permitted to play in domestic cricket after the start of the Support Period (May 23) and while we understand the ICC decision we are nevertheless disappointed that it will lead to two leading international players missing our showpiece domestic final at Lord’s.’