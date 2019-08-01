Cue celebration as Ryan Wilson pockets new highest break at Waterlooville Sports Bar

Have your say

Ryan Wilson performed a lap of honour around an adjacent table after beating his highest break in the Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar, writes Tim Dunkley.

The delighted youngster was celebrating when he cleared the final three colours for an 18 against Keira Hiscock.

Wilson won the second group and climbed to fifth in division one.

Third-group winner Tyler Mack fluked the black against Harrison Heath to equal his highest break of 22.

Jamie Wilson stretched his lead over Billy Reid at the top of division one to seven points.

The top six in division two are still separated by only one point.

Cuestars Under-21 Bronze Tour rankings champion Owen Jenkins has hit the front in the Wednesday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The 11-year-old knocked in the day’s highest break of 31 and won the top group.

Jenkins leads Reid by two points, while Jake Sharp heads division two.

Archie Crump’s last-gasp victory over Jayden Brookes denied the former champion a share of the honours in the Junior Pool League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

It took Crump to the top of division two and meant Hiscock won the round-robin group on the head-to-head rule from division one leader Rhys Pearce.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

He also hosts junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday at the Aston Road venue.