D-Day theme is fitting for 300th Southsea parkrun during Portsmouth commemorations with 250 up for Brian James

Have your say

It was the 300th Southsea parkrun on Saturday and the celebrations to mark the occasion were in keeping with the Portsmouth D-Day commemorations taking place.

The weather unfortunately didn’t prove ideal with very strong winds making it tough for the 396 people who completed the course along the promenade.

Brian James at the start of his 250th parkrun - it was also the 300th Southsea parkrun event. Picture: Keith Woodland (080619-4)

But it didn’t stop it being a memorable morning for all those who took part and they were cheered and supported by the volunteers.

Southsea parkrun started on October 5, 2013.

In total 90,335 runs have been done between all the people who have visited Southsea parkrun and that has seen a total distance of 451,675km covered along the seafront.

Matthew Salt finished in first position on Saturday making light of the windy weather with a good time of 19min 08sec, although to highlight how tough it was he has a personal best of 17.29.

Alice Burch finished first lady in 20.28.

Brian James, of Portsmouth Triathletes, completed his 250th parkrun to join the milestone club. His total includes 241 at Southsea.

At Queen Elizabeth parkrun Ian Hayward finished first with a good new personal best time of 19.23. It was his 159th parkrun.

Hannah Curtis ran 24.09 to finish first lady.

It was the 322nd event at Queen Elizabeth Country Park with 105 finishers.

Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun had 286 finishers on Saturday with Katie Simmonds completing her 100th parkrun and finishing first lady in a good time of 21.42.

Kristian Law also joined the 100 milestone club while it was the 162nd event held at Lakeside North Harbour.

City of Portsmouth’s Thomas Roe had a good run with a 17.48 time as he finished first in the 171st Fareham parkrun.

Rachael Malthouse was first lady with a good time of 19.41.

Caroline Hill did her 100th parkrun and it was her first time at the Fareham event.

The 115th Whiteley parkrun saw 282 people complete the event with Jordan Winbourne first in 17.36 and Hayley Chilvers first lady in 22.13.

Sophie Coady joined the 100 milestone club as 436 people completed the 211th Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

It was the 369th Havant parkrun with 250 finishers.

Paul Mitchinson was first and Marjorie Huet-Martin finished first lady.