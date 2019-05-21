Have your say

A superb run from Dan Slayford saw him cruise to a new personal best time of 16min 55sec at Southsea parkrun on Saturday.

It was good weather with quite a calm morning and nice sunshine making it perfect for going for quick times.

Father and son Paul and Daniel Cripps both completed their 100th parkrun in Southsea on Saturday. It was also Daniel's 17th birthday and he finished in third place. Picture: Vernon Nash (180519-054)

Lots of personal bests were set while the big turnout of 449 finishers for the 297th event included groups from the Portsmouth Triathletes and Baffins Fitclub.

Slayford completed his 219th parkrun and it was his first sub-17 time at Southsea but his quickest overall is at Southend where he ran 16.28.

He finished first with first-timer Michael Stones in second position.

Daniel Cripps celebrated his 100th parkrun and his 17th birthday in style by setting a new personal best of 17.51 in third place.

Dan Slayford set a quick pace at Southsea parkrun. Picture: Vernon Nash (180519-025)

His father Paul Cripps also completed his 100th parkrun on Saturday to make it an impressive morning for the duo.

Charlotte Chalwin had an excellent run as she got a new personal best of 17.59 and finished first lady.

City of Portsmouth’s Katie Simister ran well to finished second lady in 19.38.

The course record set by Lachlan Wellington came under threat at Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

Awesome Crawley athlete Paul Navesey had a storming run to finish in 15.48 and he was well clear in first position.

That time was the second fastest ever at Lakeside and only five seconds outside the mark set by City of Portsmouth’s Wellington back in November 2017.

In total 292 people completed the parkrun. Stephanie Kitchen finished first lady with a personal best of 21.16.

Rachael Hughes celebrated her century with a good outing at Fareham parkrun. Her ton includes 97 runs at Cams Hall Estate.

Matthew Brown led the way at Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun (18.12) with Angela Richardson second (18.32) and Nikki Moxham third (18.41).

Matt Risden finished first in the 112th Whiteley parkrun (16.33) with Martin Stockley setting a new personal best of 16.57 in second position.

Rebecca Lord, of Stubbington Green Runners, finished first lady in a new Whiteley personal best of 20.35.

The 366th Havant parkrun had 280 finishers with Victory’s Peter Bone joining the impressive 250 milestone club. He has done 234 of those runs at Staunton Country Park.

Adam Howlett ran an impressive time of 18.43 on the hills up at Queen Elizabeth parkrun.

Alexandra Bettley finished first lady with 24.19. Both were making their first visit to the lovely country park course.

Susan Symmons, who represents Liss Running Club, did her 100th parkrun and in total 114 people finished.