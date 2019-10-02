Danny Smith defends Portsmouth Men’s Summer Darts League individual title

Admiral Drake B’s Danny Smith has defended his Portsmouth Men’s Summer Darts League individual crown.

He beat Kevin Gamblin of Old House at Home 4-1 in the final to win the silverware for the second year running.

Smith won the opening leg but Gamblin hit straight back before a maximum and 17 and 18-darters from Smith propelled him to victory.

Smith began the evening with a pair of 17-dart legs to beat Shearer Arms’ Sam Palmer 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

He then collected a 180 in the next round as he came from behind to dispatch Pelham

Arms’ Neil Munro 3-1.

Gamblin won his semi-final against Adam Fieldman, of Jolly Taxpayer C, 3-0 with a maximum and 17-dart effort, having already notched a 110 finish in the previous round to set up a 2-0 victory against Rose in June B’s Chris Harradine.

Despite Fieldman notched a 16-darter in the third-place play-off as he lost 3-1 to Munro.

Munro scored 180 as he beat Phoenix North End B’s Dan Eade 2-0 in the last eight while Fieldman won his quarter final against Lee Smith, who also turns out for Phoenix.

PORTSMOUTH INDIVIDUAL LEAGUE

Buster Turner triumphed in week four of the competition, beating Matt Charman in the final.

Turner overcame Jon McCoubrie in the semi-finals while Charman dispatched John Large.

Martin Rees won the plate contest with Liam McGuire finishing runner-up. Steve Baldwin and Ron Jafkins both lost out in the last four.

Liam Jafkins registered a 12-dart leg, 128 finish and three maximums.

BISHOP’S WALTHAM & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Dan Hill’s 17-darter and 180 helped Grapes triumph 6-3 over Woolston SC A to sit top of the table after two games.

Woolston also had a 17-dart leg from James Munden.

Acorn SC A enjoyed a maximum from Nick Harding and 16-dart effort by Nick Harding as they dispatched Vine 6-3.

John Banks’ 180 couldn’t prevent his Hedge End Club from losing 5-4 to Brewery Bar who had a 118 finish from Gene Bagley.

Andy Sealey finished a leg in 17 darts but finished on the losing side as Bishop’s Waltham SC B were pipped 5-4 by Park Gate C.

Barleycorn A secured a 5-4 victory over Bishop’s Waltham SC A with Barleycorn’s Ben Paddington and Waltham’s Steve Perren both hitting maximums.

Acorn B whitewashed Fox & Hounds 9-0 in division two while Park Gate B demolished Shedfield 8-1.

Linden Tree sit top after Rakesh Mohda hit a 112 finish to help them beat Priory

A 6-3.

Dan Harrington’s 105 game-shot was little consolation for Dolphin as they lost 6-3 to Bishopstoke.