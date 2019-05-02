Danny Smith gets England call… Southsea Waverley began title defence with emphatic success

Southsea Waverley bowler Danny Smith has been selected for the Bowls England junior international trials at Leamington Spa.

He will be in action on May 27 and will have the support of the Portsmouth & District League committee and bowlers who wish him all the best for event.

The new outdoor bowls season kicked off with a bit of a challenge for everyone. It began with league clubs having to contend with difficult conditions due to Storm Hannah.

In division one Portsmouth Water, making a return to the top table after a nine-year absence, found they were hit with a hurricane in the form of defending champions Southsea Waverley.

The title winners from the previous summer powered to a brutal 74-shot victory. The size of Waverley’s win was down to massive victories on the rinks of Mark Hammond and John Biggs which both reached 40 shots.

Cowplain, the other promoted team, couldn’t make home advantage count as they fell to a home defeat by Fareham, which was led by the 16-shot win on Charlie Bailey’s rink.

At least Peter Little had the satisfaction of winning his first game as a league skipper with a 12-shot win. The overall margin was 18 shots for Fareham.

It was a bad night for the carpet clubs, as Waterlooville fell to a 38-shot home defeat at the hands of Priory, who had Nigel Mundy’s rink to thank for the size of their victory as he stormed to a win by 30.

Leigh Park started their season well with a 29-shot home win over Vospers. In a game where defence was thrown to the winds, there were big wins on all four rinks, with the Park boys getting three of them.

The final match in the division was completely the opposite of all the others as Alexandra battled to a one-shot victory at Lee-on-the-Solent. Paul Lawrence’s rink was the only winning rink for Alex and his six-shot win was the difference.