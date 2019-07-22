Darren Harper leads Waterlooville D to Portsmouth Billiards League President’s Cup glory over Craneswater A

Have your say

Waterlooville D proved too strong for Craneswater A as they claimed President’s Cup glory in the Portsmouth Billiards League, writes Steve Toms.

The Aston Road outfit won all six of the handicap match-ups to cruise to the crown.

Jamie Wilson delivered the most emphatic victory of the night as he defeated Andy Carter 200-79.

Richie Burnett had got the balls rolling with a 200-141 success over Mick Kirby.

However, it wasn’t plain sailing as the Craneswater man took control with a good start.

Burnett gradually gained in confidence, though, and a timely break of 43 tipped the balance in his favour.

Two breaks in the teens helped Harry Wilson turn the tables on Colin Rowe for a 200-174 victory.

Waterlooville skipper Darren Harper then edged a nip-and-tuck battle with Mark Donnelly 200-170.

There was not much in the clash between Steve Wilson and Craneswater’s Liam Meila, either.

The former held his nerve, though, to win 200-174.

Cranwater’s Andy Boulton gave Bill Phillips a hefty headstart and failed to find any fluency in his pursuit.

A break of 40 was not enough as the Waterlooville man enjoyed a 200-156 win.

Jamie Wilson then capped the triumph with breaks of 40 and 48 as he put Carter to the sword.