Dave Carter insisted Moneyfields are remaining upbeat as they head into the Southern League division one south play-offs on the back of a home defeat.

Moneys had Steve Hutchings sent off and missed a penalty in their 1-0 final-day defeat to Larkhall Athletic at Dover Road.

It meant Carter's side finished fourth in the league and they now face a trip to Yate Town in the play-off semi-finals on Wednesday night.

But the Moneyfields manager remains confident his side can be successful in their first-ever appearance in the play-offs.

‘Although it is the first time the club have been here, we have players in the side with plenty of play-off experience at other clubs,' said Carter.

‘Brett Poate has been in three play-off finals before.

‘We will need all our experience because we will be playing in front of a large, partisan home crowd.

‘Earlier in the season we forced a 2-2 draw at their place.

‘This will be different and I am expecting both teams to go toe-to-toe in a knockout situation.

‘There are no easy games at this stage.

‘We will go there with nothing to lose.'

Moneyfields created the best chances of a goalless first half against Larkhall.

Both Hutchings and Joe Briggs were denied by good saves from the goalkeeper.

The visitors scored the decisive goal ten minutes from the end when the hosts failed to defend a corner.

Sam Pearce had a great chance to salvage a draw after Nathan Paxton was fouled in the area, but saw his spot-kick saved.

‘The game had a real end of season feel about it,' said Carter.

‘With the result not affecting our play-off situation, it wasn't played at full tilt.

‘Maybe some of the players had one eye on not getting injured ahead of the semi-final.

‘We should have had two or three goals in the first half when we had the wind behind us.'

Although Carter is unhappy that striker Hutchings was sent-off for violent conduct, he is pleased his leading goalscorer is available for the semi-final.

Yet, if Moneyfields reach the final Hutchings will be suspended.

Carter added: ‘All I am focusing on at the moment is the next game and he can play.’

