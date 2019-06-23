David O'Meara eyes Sussex Stakes return after Lord Glitters sparkles in Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot

David O’Meara is hoping for a change in fortune in the Sussex Stakes next month.

The North Yorkshire trainer is ready to send last season’s third place Lord Glitters back to the Downs for the blue-riband event of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

And after avenging last summer’s Queen Anne Stakes defeat at Royal Ascot, the six-year-old grey will arrive in West Sussex as a leading contender.

In the hands of Danny Tudhope, Lord Glitters edged Beat The Bank into second by a neck in a blanket finish in Berkshire last week to open his account at the top level.

Having suffered an agonising reverse to Andrew Balding’s ace – by an identical margin – last season, it was a special moment for connections.

Now the son of Whipper, who returned a 14/1 winner, will head for a second tilt at the Sussex Stakes on Wednesday, July 31.

O’Meara said: ‘We did think he could get a Group 1 becauses he hasn’t regressed at all.

‘He is a very solid horse when he gets the right conditions.

‘He ran well at Goodwood last year and you could say he was a touch unlucky.

‘He had a programme then and he will follow something similar this season, I would have thought.’

Lord Glitters arrived at Royal Ascot on the back of a disappointing effort in the Lockinge at Newbury, where he finished 12th of 13.

Prior to that, the American-bred talent who was brought over from France in 2017, was third behind Almond Eye in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March.

O’Meara added: ‘In the Lockinge he had no cover but I thought Danny gave him a perfect ride from the word go last week.

‘It was one of the easiest Royal Ascot runners we’ve ever had to watch because he was never in trouble.

‘I suppose it is deserved. He ran a stormer in Dubai. That was as good as anything.

‘I saw a few remarks knocking Almond Eye because of Lord Glitters’ close proximity to her.

‘But had it been one of the younger, more progressive horses like Without Parole, everybody would have been saying what a great run.’