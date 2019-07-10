Declan Carroll eager to toast a second Qatar Goodwood Festival with Stewards' Cup contender Justanotherbottle

Have your say

Declan Carroll is aiming to go one better in the Unibet Stewards’ Cup at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The North Yorkshire trainer saddled Justanotherbottle to second spot in the six-furlong £250,000 handicap last season.

A five-year-old son of Intense Focus, he was only a short head behind winner Gifted Master on the South Downs.

Now Carroll is eager to send his charge back to West Sussex for this season’s renewal on Saturday, August 3.

The trainer, who has watched Justanotherbottle finish 13th and 12th in two outings at York this season, is hoping Goodwood once again brings out the best in his sprinter.

He has reported the 97-rated chestnut to be in good order as the five-day festival approaches.

Carroll said: ‘Justanotherbottle is in good form.

‘I didn’t think he ran too bad a race recently at York.

‘We were happy enough with him anyway and he has come out of it fine.

‘The Unibet Stewards’ Cup has been on the agenda for a while, given how well he ran there last year.

‘Hopefully we can get him there in similar form this season.

‘There has been no decision made on who will ride him, though.

‘We will cross that bridge nearer the time.’

Ger O’Neill steered Justanotherbottle to runner-up spot last season, while Danny Tudhope and Tom Queally have been in the plate this season.

Carroll’s charge is quoted at 25/1 to triumph at the second attempt.

Richard Fahey’s 111-rated Group 2 winner Mr Lupton tops the weights.

Progressive four-year-old Flavius Titus, who hails from the yard of Roger Varian, is the 12/1 market leader.

The four-year-old son of Lethal Force has won two of his three starts this season and is rated 99.

Meanwhile, Dean Ivory’s 2017 champion Lancelot Du Lac could bid to become the first dual winner of the Stewards’ Cup since Sky Diver in 1967 and 1968.

Newbury Listed victor Khaadem, lightly-raced three-year-old Victory Day, recent Newcastle scorer Staxton and 2018 Great St Wilfrid Handicap winner Gunmetal also figure prominently in the betting.