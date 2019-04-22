Destructive Hampshire aiming to continue Royal London One-Day Cup spark

James Fuller is looking for more destruction from defending champions Hampshire ahead of their next Royal London One-Day Cup match against his former team Middlesex on Tuesday (11am).

It’s been a winning start to the competition for the undisputed one-day kings of the past decade who have won three List A finals, including last season’s Royal London One-Day Cup triumph, and reached seven Vitality Blast Finals Days.

And new boy Fuller, who arrived from Middlesex over the winter, is impressed with the amount of attacking weapons in the squad, including the likes of spinners Liam Dawson and Mason Crane.

Hampshire opened up their defence of the One-Day Cup with a 90-run victory over Kent and beat Glamorgan by seven wickets at the Ageas Bowl on Good Friday.

Fuller is also looking to make his own impact regularly on matches with bat and ball.

He said: ‘We have two great spinners in Daws and Crane so that means there is never a dull moment, we are always attacking and looking for wickets – that’s what wins one-day games.

‘I see myself as a bowler who is trying to take wickets and bowl at the death and I love batting.

‘I am always working on that and trying to be as destructive as I can down the order and score the cameos to take the team to good scores.

‘I want to stay on the field this season. It is such a good side and I want to be a part of it.

‘In the past getting injured has been the biggest thing that has kept me away from playing a lot of cricket.

‘I’m trying to look after my body, stay on the field and make sure I’m selectable.’

Dawson picked up two wickets and Crane bagged one against Glamorgan.

They were restricted to 292 for nine from 50 overs.

Tom Alsop crunched 130 not out in reply as Hampshire finished the job from 41.5 overs.

James Vince fired 95 and it was a dominant success.

Middlesex beat Gloucestershire by six wickets on Easter Sunday so they will arrive at the Ageas Bowl in confident mood for what promises to be an exciting encounter.