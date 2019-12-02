Double award joy for Portsmouth motorsport ace Jonny Allum

Portsmouth motorsport ace Jonny Allum received two awards at the British Motorcycle Racing Club’s annual presentation evening.

Allum and Tommy Philip picked up the F1 Sidecar Championship prize after a stunning 2019 campaign that saw them win the title with six races to spare.

Jonny Allum, right, and Tommy Philip with their 2019 F1 Sidecar championship silverware

They only missed out on one race win all summer, and that was after a forced pitstop at Brands Hatch during the first round. But even then, they still came fourth and set the fastest lap after rejoining the race in last place.

It was Philp's first season racing a sidecar after moving across from the British Supersport Championship.

In addition, Allum took the Best Sidecar Passenger of 2019 award, but a back injury means he won’t be partnering Philp next season.

