Double celebration as birthday girl Keira takes the honours in top group of pool league

A fantastic success was the icing on the birthday cake for Keira Hiscock in the Junior Pool League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The defending champion, who turned nine that day, beat former champion Jayden Brookes in her final match to pip division one leader Rhys Pearce by one frame for the honours in the top group.

There was a three-way tie in the second group between Jake Daffin, Jayden Hickley and Tyler Rodgers.

Meanwhile, Vince Inman’s better cue action helped him win three matches for the first time in the Monday Junior Snooker League.

But he was pipped by Aaron Wilson for first place in his round-robin group.

Ryan Kneller won two matches in the top group to secure a division one spot.

Two days later, Billy Reid recorded what he reckons is his first ever victory over former champion Dean Russell in the Wednesday Junior Snooker League.

Reid, a founding member of the league, continued his recent excellent run of form by winning the second group to move up to joint fourth in division one.

Jamie Wilson prepared for Sunday’s crucial final leg of the EASB Regional Junior Tour South in London by winning all four of his matches and joining defending champion Samuel Laxton at the top of the table.

Zak Truscott leads division two and Ryan Wilson heads division three.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.

