Double celebration for Portsmouth snooker starlet Jake Sharp

JAKE Sharp has reached his first final on the regional junior snooker circuit.

And the 13-year-old from Portsmouth made it a double celebration in Swindon by recording a new high break in the group stages.

Sharp was competing in only his fourth event on the Cuestars Under-21 Bronze Tour.

He knocked in a personal best 27 against Salisbury’s Bradley Brewer in the third leg at Jesters Snooker Club.

But his excellent run ended with a 2-0 defeat by rankings leader Harry Wyatt in the final.

Sharp, who had beaten the Dorset nine-year-old on a re-spotted black in the group stages, defeated his Waterlooville Sports Bar clubmate Tyler Mack 2-1 in the last-four.

It was the furthest that Mack had ever progressed.

Earlier, Mack posted a new high break of 23 and then surpassed that with a 25 in the deciding frame of his 2-1 last-eight victory over leg-one winner George Laxton.

Daniel Walter made his second semi-final exit of the season.

The Mayfair SC-based youngster is ranked fourth following a 2-0 defeat by Wyatt.

And his brother Sam progressed to the knockout for the first time in his tenth outing before going out 2-0 to Sharp.

A third Bronze player returned from Wiltshire with a new high break - Franklin Powell clearing the last four colours for a 22 against home player Katie Griffin.

Meanwhile, Jamie Wilson now leads the Gold Tour rankings after collecting his third runner-up trophy in a row.

The 15-year-old lost 3-1 to Oliver Sykes in the final.

Samuel Laxton reached the Silver semis for the second consecutive event and is joint third in the rankings.

He lost 2-0 to David O’Callaghan, the eventual tournament winner from Bournemouth.

Owen Jenkins, who beat O’Callaghan in the group stages, was defeated 2-0 by Laxton in the last-eight.

Callum White qualified for the knockout for the first time since February, before losing 2-0 to rankings leader Lee Whaley, from London, in the quarter-finals.

Chloe White beat Eastleigh’s O’Shay Scott in the Plate final.

There were group-stage exits for Ryan Kneller, Aaron Wilson, Franklin Powell and Ryan Wilson in Bronze, Thomas Sharp in Silver and Chloe White in Gold.

Back on home tables at Waterlooville Sports Bar, Aaron Wilson constructed a personal best 24 break against Antony Terroni in the Wednesday Junior Snooker League – but lost the frame.

Finn Kirby made a new high break of 22 against Ryan Wilson in the first of three straight victories.

Rhys Pearce is set to become the first player to retain the Junior Pool League title after winning ten of his 11 frames in the penultimate week.

Only George Barber denied the runaway Division 1 leader a clean sweep.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30-6.30pm every Thursday.