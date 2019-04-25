Have your say

Meon Milton Taits under-18s are celebrating a fantastic double success.

The talented team won the under-18s B league with a superb unbeaten record having played 16 games and won 13 of them, with three draws.

Mark Harman (left) and Bruno Pina (right)

They also added the Portsmouth Cup to their trophy cabinet.

This is played between A and B division teams.

In the quarter-finals they beat Gosport Borough, then in the semi-finals Meon Milton beat the favourites Pickwick.

They continued to show no nerves as they marched on in the final and sealed a stylish 5-1 win against A league second-placed side United Services.

Meon Milton, founded in 1986, is one of Portsmouth’s largest community football clubs with 30 teams playing over the course of weekends, ranging from under six through to under 18s.

Meon Milton Taits under-18: Charlie Frost Craig, Bayley Whitcombe, Billy Green, Jacob Wade, Daniel Petrov, Alex Dudman, Yoel Ghiedi, Kyle Sargeant, Henry Smith, Henry James, Harry Frost, Joe Crotty, Sam Harman, Jozef Wragg, Sean Hill, Elie Ush, Milad Hashemi, Sonny Brooks. Coach: Bruno Pina. Assistant coach: Mark Harman