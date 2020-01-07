Double joy for Rob Collins in Phoenix Christmas Open events

Rob Collins had twice as many reasons to celebrate over the festive season as he took top prize in the Phoenix Christmas Open singles and doubles events.

Collins secured the £400 singles prize with a 5-4 victory over Kev Woodward in the final.

On his way to victory, he beat Mike Symes 4-3 in the semis having already triumphed over Sid Woolgar in the last eight.

Woodward won his quarter-final against Ben Huntingdon before dispatching Andy Jenkins 4-3 in the next round.

John Large and Adam Fieldman both reached the quarters while Darren Barnes, Pete Mitchell, Dave Kattenhorn, Dan McNugh, Rich North, Ryan Groves, Shaun O’Donovan and Eligh Wright all lost in the last 16.

Collins also partnered Jenkins to the pairs title as they enjoyed a 3-2 victory over Woolgar and North in the final.

They overcame Barnes and Kev Gilchrist in the semis after beating Steve Bowers and Ben Simpson in the previous round.

Woolgar and North won their quarter-final against John McCoubrie and Steve Baldwin before triumphing over Huntingdon and Wright in the semis.

Dave Witts and Woodward reached the last eight along with Brad Mulholland and Terry Archer.

Callum Francis won the plate contest with a 3-1 victory over Justin Hughes.

A new season of the Portsmouth Individual League started yesterday at Waterlooville’s Phoenix Club - the first of 10 weekly events every Wednesday evening.

*

Hampshire dropped into the bottom half of the Premier Division after suffering a 24-15 defeat at leaders Yorkshire.

Yorkshire won the opening set of the ladies’ B match before Pennie Lewis and Abi Jurd moved Hampshire ahead.

The hosts pulled level before Jo Rolls restored Hampshire’s lead but they Yorkshire won the final clash to draw 3-3.

Hampshire’s men’s second-string lost five of the first six games - with only Mark Thorne offering any resistance.

But they hit back to take the lead as Darren Barnes, Jamie Kelling, Mike Gillet,

Graham Chalk and Arron Monk rattled off five on the trot.

However, for a second time, Yorkshire clinched a draw in the final set, ending the match 6-6 and balancing the overall score at 9-9 going into the second day.

Yorkshire started the ladies’ A match well, taking a 2-0 lead. before Tara Power-Gillet and Nikki Stevens restored parity.

But that was all Hampshire could muster as Yorkshire won the remaining sets to triumph 4-2.

Yorkshire also took the lead in the men’s first team match, moving 3-1 up with Gary Stafford replying.

Paul Winter pulled a set back for the visitors but Yorkshire stormed into a 6-2 lead.

Steve Phipps won the next set to keep Hampshire in the match but Yorkshire sealed overall victory as they won the following clash.

Andy Mitchell won a consolation set for Hampshire before Yorkshire took the last bout to seal a 21-15 triumph.