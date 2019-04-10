Have your say

Admiral Drake B’s Danny Smith was crowned the Portsmouth Men’s Winter League individual champion after triumphing 4-1 in the final against Darren Barnes, of Lord Chichester B.

Smith stormed into a 3-0 lead with 15, 17 and 18-dart legs and a 110 game-shot, writes Lee Todd.

Barnes pulled two legs back, notching a 16-darter in the process before a 180 and 15-dart effort from Smith gave him the title.

Smith reached the final by dispatching Rose in June C’s Liam Jafkins 3-0 in the semi-finals with 15 and 17-darters and a 104 finish, having overcome Lord Chichester B’s Dean Jones 2-0 with a 16-dart leg in the quarters.

Barnes hit a 118 finish as he won his last eight leg match against Dave King, of Harvest Home, before going on to record a 127 check-out as he beat Dan Eade, of Phoenix North End B, 3-0 in the semis.

Eade took third place as he beat Jafkins 3-1 in a play-off, sealing victory with a 111 game-shot.

Eade had earlier beaten Portland’s Joe Sweetman 2-0 in the quarters with a maximum and 17-darter, while Jafkins enjoyed a 2-1 win against Graham Wheatley, of Apsley.