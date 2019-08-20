Duke of Hazzard and Beat Le Bon among Goodwood's Celebration Mile contenders - plus experts' view of Friday evening racing

Winners from the recent Qatar Goodwood Festival are among those in the frame for this Saturday’s Celebration Mile.

It’s Goodwood’s most prestigious annual race outside of Glorious week and after final declarations, a stellar field of six has been finalised.

They include the Paul Cole-trained Duke of Hazzard, who won the Group 3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes on the Friday of QGF week, and Richard Hannon’s Unibet Golden Mile winner from the same day Beat Le Bon.

The field is completed by Nyaleti, Happy Power, Skardu and Turgenev..

The Ladbrokes Celebration Mile is the racing highlight of the weekend but Saturday’s full line-up would not be out of place at Glorious week.

The mile race has an illustrious role of honour in recent years with wins for the likes of Lightning Spear and Beat The Bank. Supporting races include two Group 3 races - the Prestige Stakes and the March Stakes, both also sponsored by Ladbrokes, while Sunday’s eight-race programme includes the Group 3 Supreme Stakes.

The Silk Series, a pioneering series of races for female jockeys, also returns on Sunday.

Goodwood racecourse ambassador Megan Nicholls leads the series by 44 points in her quest for a third successive victory in the series, which consists of 13 races across the summer at racecourses around Britain and offers more than £150,000 in prize money.

The three days of action beging on Friday night when a six-race card is followed by the spectacular fireworks display, while family entertainment on site throughout the weekend includes a traditional fairground with a ferris wheel and helter-skelter, a petting zoo, face painters and trips to the start.

Racecourse general manager Alex Eade said: “The Celebration Mile is one of our feature racedays outside of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, and it is always hotly contested. The Silk Series has been a tremendous success, and we are delighted to be involved once again. With great entertainment across all enclosures, there is no better place to spend the weekend.

Bank holiday weekend brings a wonderful atmosphere, whether it be a day out with family and friends or an opportunity to enjoy some of our great hospitality on offer in the Sussex Roof Garden or Long View.

Tickets are from £12 in advance and children under 18 go free in all enclosures. Please call 01243 216610 or visit goodwood.com for tickets and more.

Tips for Friday: 500 The Lamplighter 535 Oslo 605 Cotai Again 635 Green Power 705 Blame It On Sally 735 Ghaziyah.

Meanwhile experts at the Racing Post have been assessing tonight's action. Here's their analysis...

Ones to watch

Most profitable trainers at Goodwood this season

Gary Moore: +94.50

George Baker: +86.75

Milton Bradley: 30 Chris Gordon: 26.50

Most profitable jockeys at Goodwood this season

Hector Crouch: +81.50

William Buick: +32.45

Pierre-Louis Jamin: +22.75 Rossa Ryan: +9.25

*(profit if you backed every runner at Goodwood this season with £1 level stakes)

Race by race guide

Going: GOOD, Good to soft in places

5.00

6f Good - LADBROKES BET £5 GET £20 APPRENTICE HANDICAP (Class 5) (3yo+ 0-70) 8 runners RTV

Verdict: In-form LETHAL ANGEL can gain a deserved first win of the season with chief danger Seprani yet to show her best on slow ground.

Price: Lethal Angel: 7/4 (Fav), Seprani: 13/2

5.35

1m Good - BRITISH EUROPEAN BREEDERS FUND EBF NOVICE STAKES (PLUS 10 RACE) (Class 4) (2yo) 8 runners RTV

Verdict: VOLKAN STAR shaped with lots of promise when second on his debut at Newmarket and can collect with Hold Fast taken to chase him home.

Price: Volkan Star: 2/9 (Fav), Hold Fast: 5/1

6.05

7f Good - CHICHESTER OBSERVER NURSERY HANDICAP (Class 4) (2yo 0-80) 6 runners RTV

Verdict: QAADDIM looks to have got in quite lightly for his handicap bow and can edge out Bowling Russian who is also poised to step forward.

Price: Qaaddim: 10/3, Bowling Russian: 6/1

6.35

6f Good - LEVIN DOWN HANDICAP (Class 2) (3yo+ 0-105) Winner 7 runners RTV

Verdict: Richard Hannon's 4yo EMBOUR looks the one as he is proven on slow ground and could get his own way in front.

Price: 5/1

7.05

2m Good - LADBROKES HANDICAP (Class 5) (3yo 0-70) 5 runners RTV

Verdict: Gary Moore's WHISTLER BOWL (nap) is a progressive stayer and can collect now she tackles 2m for the first time.

Price: 5/4

7.35

1m Good - BRITISH EUROPEAN BREEDERS FUND SUPPORTS RACING WELFARE EBF FILLIES' HANDICAP (Class 3) (3yo+ 0-95) 5 runners RTV

Verdict: The William Haggas-trained GHAZIYAH can maintain her unbeaten run this term now she goes into handicaps after two easy novice wins.

Price: 6/4