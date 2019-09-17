Eden stars as struggling Copnor D claim crucial Portsmouth Snooker League success

Copnor D are off the bottom of Division 1 of the Portsmouth Summer Snooker League.

They clinched a 5-4 win over clubmates Copnor A & E thanks to a doubles win from Wayne Rendle and Andy Hall.

Steve Toms (A & E) won his singles with a 32 break and this was backed up by Lee Eden who won with a 49 break.

Copnor D hit back with Dave Glover and the ever reliable Bob Chino who cleared the last three colours to win his singles.

Brothers Lee and Wayne Rendle also won their singles while Ant Lacey and Scott Compton and Steve Toms and Dan Compton did likewise for A & E in the doubles.

Craneswater A look favourites to win the league after an 8-1 thrashing of Bellair. The

only highlight for Bellair was that of Greg Jones who won his frame.

Rob Kirby and Andy Boulton both won their singles with 41 breaks, while Mike Talmondt, Pete Ferguson and Pedro Ferguson provided further Craneswater wins, with Greg Jones providing Bellair’s consolation.

Portchester X dented Emsworth’s title hopes with a 6-3 win.

Mark Kingswell, Ashley Bendell, Darren Inch and Matt James gave Portchester a 4-0 lead, with Emsworth hitting back through Gavin Mengham and Bobby Terry.

Portchester pairs Darren Inch and Neil Turp and Mark Kingswell and Jason Tame triumphed, while Emsworth’s Chris Hardyman made a 40 break in his doubles game.

Copnor B upset the form Division 3 form guide against leaders Craneswater R.

Craneswater’s Martin Richardson put his side in front but Copnor roared back through singles wins for Derek Foster, Adam Osbourne, Phil Ledington and Stacey Wearn (33 break).

Copnor then won two of the three pairs games.

Matt Sheath, Karl Davies, Alan Freemantle and Tony Best won their singles matches to help Alex Bowls pip Pompey Royals 5-4.

Paul Taylor and Dave Harfield won their doubles match to get Bowl over the winning line, before Paul Chivers and Jon Challacombe and Steve Orchard and Dave Chivers claimed doubles consolations.

North End Bowls won the opening singles game against Bellair X through Steve McDermott.

But Gary Linter, Trevor Sanders, Archie Archer and Richie Howell hit back for Bellair before Mark Richmond made it 4-2. Bellair also won all three doubles.

Ian Carter gave Craneswater Z the lead against Post Office.

But that was as good as it got as Craneswater rattled off the next eight frames - Andy White, Roy Kellett, Simon Lynas, Barry Turner and captain Jamie Farrow all winning their singles.

Waterlooville A remain top of the pile after a 5-4 win against clubmates Waterlooville D.

D trio Heath Smith, Terry Hickley and Dan Harvest won their singles, but Dusty Tingley, Zak Truscott and Jamie Wilson took the match into the pairs.

Rich Burnett and Jamie Wilson gave the A team the edge but Heath Smith and Terry Hickley levelled. That set the scene for Dusty Tingley and Danny Lumsden to claim the deciding frame.

DIVISON 4

Cowplain Misfits defeated club rivals Cowplain B 5-4.

Misfits trio Steve Dewhurst, Josh Weedon and Ray Axton all won their singles, with James Curtis (31 break) and his father Gary replying for Cowplain.

Dave Weedon gave Misfits a 4-2 lead heading into the doubles, and then teamed up with Malc Brewer to take them over the line.

Doug Powell and James Curtis and Will Garrett and Gary Curtis provided consolation wins.

Craneswater Dandy ran out 6-3 winners against LPWMC thanks to single victories from Brian Elsegood, Mel Davies, Les Broad and Dave Riddell. Colin Ricketts replied, but Nick Hutton and Ioan Moon gave Craneswater a 6-1 lead heading into the doubles.