Edwards at the double as Fareham Ladies maintain four-point leading going into the Christmas break

Sian Edwards scored twice as Fareham Ladies maintained their four-point lead at the top of the Women’s South League Division 3B table.

After a goalless first half against a Tulse Hill & Dulwich 2nds team who Fareham had swamped 11-0 in the first game of the season, they ran out 4-0 winners

The first goal came three minutes after the interval when top scorer Heather Batten intercepted a pass in the visitors' 'D' and squared the ball for Georgia Collins to score.

Heidi Podd reacted quickly to make it 2-0 after the umpire had played advantage after a penalty corner shot hit the foot of a visiting player.

Lydia Jackson was involved in several dangerous runs and, from one of them, Edwards fired in the rebound after a Jackson shot had been saved.

Edwards scored again two minutes from time after link-up work from Batten and Hannah Oldham.

Fareham return to action on January 25 against local rivals Havant, who are six points adrift in third place after a 6-1 romp at Haslemere.

Fareham men’s 2nds remain second bottom of Hampshire/Surrey Regional 1 after a 3-3 home draw against the only team below them, Sunbury & Walton Hawks.

Ed Faherty, Paul Metcalf and Sam Ratcliffe scored for Fareham.

George Harrison and Davis Taylor-Bargent netted as Havant 2nds lost 3-2 at leaders Basingstoke.

