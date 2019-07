Have your say

Emma Bonney overcame a slow start to beat boyfriend Nigel Ward to the Portsmouth Billiards League individual scratch title, writes Steve Toms.

The 43-year-old, who clinched her 13th world crown in December, left it late before asserting her authority in a 600-456 success.

After both players made a sluggish start, Ward enjoyed breaks of 64, 31, 34, 44, 31, 39 and 41.

Bonney replied in style with runs of 44, 39, 37 and 37.

And once she edged ahead, Bonney never looked back.