Emma Bonney's starring role helps Waterlooville A stay on course for cup glory

Have your say

The Portsmouth & District Presidents Cup is down to the semi-final stage with Emma Bonney delivering some powerful contributions to boost Waterlooville.

Her contribution helped her team to make progress with a flying start, writes Graham Simper.

The ladies’ billiards World Champion was in good form as Waterlooville A dominated against Copnor C at Aston Road.

She was first on and faced the in-form John Wyatt conceding a start of 165.

Wyatt knocked in a handy 37 but it was to no avail.

Bonney controlled the baize making breaks of 53, 48 and 49 to win by 11.

Heath Smith made it 2-0 beating Stacey Wearn easily.

Next up Lee Paice and Derek Foster slugged out a close contest.

Foster hit a 38 but Paice nicked a 200-199 win thanks to his start.

Cliff Robbins added another 30 to the pot before Norman Bradfield pulled a few points back against Nigel Ward who had runs of 47, 34, 32 and 31.

Simon Chapman made sure beating Phil Ledington.

Craneswater won every game at Bellair to claim their place.

The Havant side top the division two chart but found the Southsea crew on a different level.

Trevor Sanders was the only home cueist to get close as he lost by 10 againast Liam Melia.

Andy Boulton, Colin Rowe and Mark Donnely cruised through but Mick Kirby and Andy Carter had tougher times against Karl Smith and Andy Howell.

Gary Wilton was the top man for Waterlooville C as they eliminated Cowplain B despite early resistance from James Curtis who beat Colin Johnson with ease after a visit of 32.

Martyn Johnson reduced the deficit against Richard Williams.

Wilton won by 64 with a 33 break and that was that.

A last-minute victory by Steve Wilson gave Waterlooville D a hard-earned success at Copnor A by 1145-1105.

Steve Toms made a 33 but Wilson kept his head down to win by 40.

It was very close throughout as Lee Eden beat Bill Phillips by three and Mick Hall won by eight after a good start from Tony Simmons.

Harry Wilson and Jamie Wilson were also on target for Waterlooville.

In the last four Waterlooville A meet Craneswater A and Waterlooville D face Waterlooville C.