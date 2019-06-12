Emma Montiel sees her training pay off with a strong performance to finish second in Purbrook Ladies 5 race

The hard work in training is paying off for Emma Montiel after she stepped up to take second spot on the Purbrook Ladies 5 podium on Sunday.

It was a good show from the City of Portsmouth athlete who ensured her team-mate Emma Jolley had to work hard all the way to the finish for her victory.

This was the third time Montiel has done the five-mile race and the challenge of the hills is one she relishes – even after a blistering start.

She said: ‘The second half is where the hills kick in and you are already tired so it does play a part in slowing you down a little bit.

‘Our first mile was 5.40 or so, it was pretty quick.

‘We knew that if we kept that pace, or kept close to it we would run good times.

‘The race is such a great event and it was a very good turnout.

‘It sold out in just over 13 hours so I’m glad I got in – I think I was one of the last to get a place because I thought I’d have longer. I am very happy and I like the prizes.

‘This is the third one I have done.

‘You forget how tough the course is when you come back but I enjoy it.

‘Training has been going well and I’ve been doing quite a bit of cycling as well which helps, I think.’

The fun atmosphere and the support from the brilliant marshals and organisers Rachel Thomas and Naouele McHugh, of Portsmouth Joggers Club, was in evidence throughout the morning.

Montiel believes the race has an important place in the calendar and the fact it is ladies only does certainly make a big unique selling point for it.

She added: ‘It is a good atmosphere. The camaraderie is brilliant.

‘It is different having a ladies only race because it is very rare but it’s nice. It is nice.’

Jolley finished first in a time of 30min 35sec with Montiel second in 30.50.

Third place went to Nikki Moxham, of Gosport Road Runners, who ran 31.40 with Stubbington’s Katie Leatherland taking fourth in 32.11.