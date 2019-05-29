Emphatic wins for Portchester against Copnor B… Copnor A crush Craneswater

Have your say

The two leading teams in Portsmouth & District League division one both chalked up emphatic 6-1 wins.

Top-of-the-table Portchester X enjoyed an easier ride as Copnor B could only muster four cueists for a home fixture, writes Graham Simper.

Peter Rook started well against Jason Tame but faded after the long-serving captain ran in a 34 break.

Derek Foster hit back to make it 1-1 as he beat Mark Kingswell with a visit of 41.

Matt James put the Castle gang ahead with a 200-191 success against Norman Bradfield and Ashley Bendall added another for 3-1.

The home team did not use the five-man rule and forfeited the other two games.

Steve Toms was the star turn as Copnor A registered their big win at Craneswater A but stay three points adrift.

Mark Tillison started the ball rolling with a 200-18 win against Andy Boulton. Simon Petrie squared it up with victory over Kevin Harding.

Then Toms hit breaks of 44 and 48 against Andy Carter for a 2-1 success.

The final three Copnor men Tony Simmons, Mick Hall and Ant Lacey, who made a 36 break, sealed a stunning victory.

Waterlooville D beat their A team 5-2. However, it was a flattering score as the winners scooped two points with 200-197 scores.

Nigel Ward’s luck was out as he gave Bill Phillips a start of 150.

Cliff Robbins and Terry Hickley did their best but Darren Harper, Steve Wilson and Richie Burnett were celebrating at the end at Aston Road.

Bellair showed their worth, moving to the top of division two with a 6-1 triumph over Cowplain B at Havant.

Steve Scott and Kenny Morgan had to dig in.

Trevor Sanders chalked up a couple of good breaks.

Bill Parsons and Gary Linter lent a hand before Roy Steere stopped the whitewash.

Waterlooville C picked up maximum points at Cowplain Misfits.

The London Road outfit have received no help from the handicap system despite being complete novices. Ian Shuttle and Dave Levy did their best but were pegged back by Zak Truscott, Rob Derry Jnr and Colin Johnson.