Emsworth get Portsmouth & District Snooker League title defence off to flying start

Have your say

Emsworth began the defence of their Portsmouth & District Snooker League crown with an 8-1 triumph at Bellair, writes Graham Simper.

Home skipper Paul Jagger beat Shaun Toms to stop the whitewash as Chris Hardyman’s men set their stall out.

Bobby Terry and Greg Harding got the ball rolling before Hardyman, Nick Fegan and Gavin Mengham added to the Havant side’s woe.

And there was no let-up for Bellair in the doubles.

Portchester X won 6-3 at newly-promoted Copnor D.

The Copnor Road outfit started well with Dave Glover, Lee Rendle and Tony Simmons on target.

However, they lost all three pairs and Jason Tame, Matt James and Darren Inch went on to bag a brace apiece.

Rob Kirby hit a 57 break as Craneswater A beat Copnor A 5-4.

Mick Kirby helped decide it with a brace.

Post Office and Waterlooville A posted 8-1 wins in division two.

The Posties were on their way to maximum points against Waterlooville B.

That was until Keith Neil and Colin Johnson stopped the rot by winning the last frame against Any White and Shaun Morris.

Matt Paffett recorded a comfortable double as the hosts used 10 players.

Meanwhile at Aston Road, Waterlooville A had a good time against Craneswater Q.

Jamie Wilson (30) and Richie Burnett (36) won the first two before Dusty Tingley made it 3-0.

Ian Russell beat Zak Truscott to kill off hopes of a whitewash before Phil Watson and Sam Tindall made it 5-1.

The hosts were dominant in the pairs, too.

North End Bowls, Craneswater R and Copnor B all won 6-3 in the third tier.

The latter got the run at Alexandra Bowls as Derek Foster, Adam Osbourne and John Oldfield chalked up two racks each.

John Wyatt’s gang had a clean sweep in the pairs.

North End Bowls won at Pompey Royals on the back of doubles by Ade Pledge, Mark Richmond and Steve Mc Dermott..

And Craneswater R sent Bellair X packing with Liam Melia and Tom Wells dictating play.

Trevor Sanders battled well for the Havant gang.

Gary Wilton knocked in a 33 and Craig Donegan a 32 to get Waterlooville C off to a 6-3 success at Leigh Park in division four.

Long-serving captain Rob Derry inspired again with an other double.

Ray Axton and Ted Dowse were on form for Cowplain Misfits but they were edged out at Craneswater Dandy by the odd frame.