England against Pakistan match at Ageas Bowl now sold out 

The Ageas Bowl’s Royal London One-Day International between England and Pakistan on Saturday is now sold out.

In response to the high demand for tickets, the home of Hampshire Cricket added in thousands of additional temporary seats but these have all now been snapped up and England’s second 50-over fixture of the series against Pakistan will be played in-front of a full house at the Ageas Bowl this weekend.

The Ageas Bowl Chief Executive, David Mann said: ‘We were delighted with the success of the Test Match last year and the strong demand for international tickets at the Ageas Bowl has continued this year. This is very encouraging given the amount of International cricket on offer, and a testament to the hard work that our team have put in over the winter. We’re looking forward to welcoming a sell-out crowd to the Ageas Bowl on Saturday for what promises to be a fantastic day of cricket.’

Those in attendance at Saturday’s fixture will be the first to use the brand new Hampshire Cricket App on a matchday with the App specifically built for fans to utilise during their visit to the Ageas Bowl.

Paperless ticketing is a key component of the App’s functionality with supporters able to access tickets and gain admission to the ground using just their device, whilst the App will feature an interactive wayfinding map, including easy-to-use navigation tools to find their seat, amenities, activations and other in-ground locations. Fans will also be able to follow all the action live via the App’s match centre and have the opportunity to vote for their Man of the Match.

The Ageas Bowl will once again be introducing International cricket to a younger generation of fans at the home of Hampshire Cricket in 2019, with a host of free, family-friendly activities available on-site for Saturday’s fixture.

These off-field activities, all of which can be enjoyed for free, include a climbing wall, giant inflatables, laser quest, power-hitting net, catching challenge and kids coaching, as well as post-match entertainment.