England captain Eoin Morgan considers shuffling pack as Dawson and Vince hope for Pakistan chance at Trent Bridge

England captain Eoin Morgan could make changes for the match against Pakistan at Trent Bridge – with Hampshire duo Liam Dawson and James Vince among those hoping for a taste of World Cup action.

Morgan doesn’t give much away, to a question about his trademark ‘poker face’ he responded ‘this is just my normal face’, which sort of underlines the point.

But after watching their next ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup opponents struggle under a barrage of short-pitched deliveries against the West Indies in Nottingham, Morgan may well tinker with the winning formula that claimed a 104-run victory over South Africa.

Mark Wood sat out England’s opening match and has bowled just 13 overs this season, as he continues to manage a troublesome ankle injury, though team officials stress he is fully fit.

The prospect of him opening the bowling with fellow speed ace Jofra Archer is certainly one to relish, unless you are a Pakistan batsman, with either Liam Plunkett or Chris Woakes stepping down.

‘There’s a good case for all our bowlers,’ said Morgan.

‘Nobody can bowl their best every game, it’s not possible.

‘You can’t have batsman getting 100 every game either, so we need to take every day as it comes.

‘Because of the gap between the games you can manage the workload.

‘We think more about the opposition and the ground when it comes to selection.’

Trent Bridge is a ground with happy memories for England, their two highest scores in ODI cricket, 444 and a world record 481 both set here in the past three years.

Pakistan trained on the pitch but England, who were only planning a light session, were forced indoors by rainy conditions, which thankfully aren’t expected for Monday’s match.

And this is certainly a toss to win, with Pakistan’s top order - who have one of the lowest strike rates in world cricket - not likely to relish a hostile spell of mid-morning chin music from England’s seam attack.

Pakistan’s preparations have been far from smooth, a 5-0 series defeat to Australia followed by a 4-0 loss to England last month.