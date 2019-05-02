Have your say

Hampshire edged a high-scoring thriller as Kyle Abbott and Mason Crane held their nerves to see off Sussex in a Royal London One-Day Cup classic.

David Wiese scored an epic 171 after the visitors slipped to 103-5 pursuing a sizeable total of 355, before falling nine runs short of victory.

South African Abbott’s tenth over – the penultimate of the match – saw the game turn back into Hampshire’s favour as he got rid of both Wiese and Danny Briggs.

England capped leg-spinner Crane took four wickets for 55, including two in the final over, to put James Vince’s team on the bring of a knockout place.

It looked like Hampshire wrap up a regulation win when Luke Wright fell in the third over, with Abbott jagging a delivery into his middle-stump before Phil Salt flashed to Aneurin Donald at point.

The slide continued when George Garton was trapped lbw attempting to reverse sweep Liam Dawson, then Harry Finch pulled a James Fuller bouncer to deep square-leg.

When Dawson bowled Evans, all appeared lost for Sussex with the match drifting towards a simple home win.

But Wiese and Ben Brown collided to swing the game towards the visitors.

Wiese had proven his batting prowess earlier in the tournament, scoring 93 not out against Surrey.

The South African then went through the gears effectively, reaching his half century in 57 balls.

And his acceleration was quantified as he needed 26 more balls to reach three figures, with six fours and three maximums included in the barrage.

Alongside Wiese, Brown was quietly accompanying with a pacy half century of his own.

But the Sussex skipper departed for 64, with Sussex still needing 21 to win when he reverse swept to Dawson at backward point.

But Abbott found Wiese rarely mis-hitting to long-on before Briggs chipped to Gareth Berg.

And the crazy game was concluded when Crane had Will Beer and Mir Hamza stumped in the final over.

Earlier, Hampshire had appeared to score an unassailable 355 after stand-in captain Sam Northeast won the toss and elected to bat.

Hampshire were forced to reshuffle their top order with club captain Vince on England duty in Ireland, with Aneurin Donald moved up to open with Alsop.

The pair put on 78 – a best opening stand for the season – which prioritised running hard to boundaries.

Donald was well caught on the square-leg boundary while pulling, but that didn’t deter Hampshire as Markram joined Alsop.

Again, the duo refused to take unnecessary risks but when they did they used their power to explosive effect.

Markram pumping a pair of sixes over extra-cover a particular highlight from the stand.

He looked confidently steady while reaching a half century in 71 balls.

But it was Markram who brought the glamour, often provided by Vince, with glittering drives.

His pressure-relieving punches saw him reach a half-century from 48 deliveries.

Sussex’s fielding was well-below par, costing them a chunk of runs, with Markram and Alsop both shelled on their way to three figures.

The partnership continued to blossom and took Hampshire to the last 10 overs just one wicket down before Alsop, having reached his ton off 116 balls, picked out Garton at long off – the stand worth 184.

Markram continued his fun and reached his maiden century for Hampshire in his penultimate fixture before the World Cup.

Rilee Rossouw and Fuller were hoisted up the order to boost the run-rate but both departed, alongside Markram, in the last five overs while attempting aggressive shots.