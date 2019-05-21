Have your say

Hampshire stars Liam Dawson and James Vince have been named in England's squad for the World Cup.

Both have been in excellent form for the county and helped guided their team to the final of the Royal London One-Day Cup.

England have opted for the specialist spin of Hampshire slow left-armer Dawson rather than the all-round option of Joe Denly.

With Vince in the squad as the first-choice reserve batsman, the England selectors decided Dawson is a better alternative to leg-spinner Adil Rashid and off-spinner Moeen Ali.

Dawson has played some great cricket during Hampshire's run to the final, taking 18 wickets and averaging 45 with the bat.

Neither he nor Vince will be available to play in Saturday’s final at Lord’s.

England play warm-up matches that do not have ODI status against Australia at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday and Afghanistan at The Oval on Monday.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer and Tom Curran are also among those selected, with David Willey and Denly missing out.

Barbados-born Archer, 24, qualified to play for England in March and is chosen after playing only three one-day internationals.

That left one further pace-bowling place in the 15-man squad and Surrey's Curran has edged out left-armer Willey.

Led by Eoin Morgan, the hosts, who have never won the World Cup, will start the tournament as favourites.

They begin their campaign in the opening match against South Africa at The Oval on May 30.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (captain, Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonny Bairstow (wk, Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (wk, Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), James Vince (Hampshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).