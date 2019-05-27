England World Cup stars Liam Dawson and James Vince have set path for Hampshire team-mate Aneurin Donald

Aneurin Donald has been inspired by the rise of Hampshire’s team-mates Liam Dawson and James Vince into the England World Cup squad.

The duo have proven to be popular inclusions with plenty of praise coming their way and Vince top scored against Australia in the warm-up friendly at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

They were also really missed as Hampshire lost at Lord’s to Somerset in the Royal London One-Day Cup final.

But for Donald it has been a great learning curve playing alongside them regularly for the county.

The 22-year-old Welshman moved to Hampshire at the end of last summer, initially on loan, from Glamorgan with dreams of playing for England.

He said: ‘Being around two guys who have been called up to the World Cup squad has just ignited those ambitions even more.

‘They have put performances on the board in county cricket year after year and to witness that first hand shows me where I need to go.

‘If I can follow in their footsteps a few years down the line that would be unbelievable.’

With Vince and Dawson involved in the England set-up Donald has seen his role changing slightly.

He added: ‘I started my first few games down the order, which I knew was going to happen because they had an international top order.

‘I knew the opportunities would come with James and Liam being called up by England. I got my chance at the top of the order and got a couple of scores.

‘It has worked out well for me. I have been given some opportunities down here.

‘I feel like I have done pretty well so far and want to become a bedrock of this team for future years.’

Hampshire are looking to bounce back in the County Championship against Yorkshire after their defeat to Somerset on Saturday.