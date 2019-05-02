Eoin Morgan: England will have aggressive approach against Pakistan in amazing Ageas Bowl atmosphere

With the Ageas Bowl’s Royal London ODI between England and Pakistan fast approaching, England captain Eoin Morgan is looking forward to the upcoming 50-over series ahead of this summer’s ICC Cricket World Cup.

Tickets for the highly-anticipated 50-over clash have been in extremely high demand and the bumper crowd will no doubt create an electric atmosphere as England begin their preparation for their biggest summer yet against Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side.

Eoin Morgan is banking on a very positive approach from the team on the south coast for the match on Saturday, May 11.

He said: ‘The Ageas Bowl certainly holds a special place in my heart, we’ve had great success here and it’s a great place to come. Every international I’ve played here has been an amazing atmosphere.

‘The identity of the team is that we play positive, aggressive, smart cricket and we give absolutely everything when we go out onto the field and that’s identifiable in every game that we play.’

