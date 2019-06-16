Eoin Morgan may be doubt for England's next ICC Cricket World Cup match after Ageas Bowl injury

England captain Eoin Morgan admits he is a doubt to face Afghanistan after limping off against the West Indies with a back spasm.

The skipper left the Ageas Bowl pitch in the 41st over of West Indies’ innings, joining Jason Roy on the treatment table after he earlier hobbled off with a hamstring strain.

England did not require either of them, with Joe Root stepping into Roy’s shoes at the top of the order to strike his 16th ODI century – his 100 not out easing the hosts to an eight-wicket win, their third win at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

‘It is sore. I have had back spasms before and it normally takes a few days to settle down,’ said Morgan.

‘Jason had a tight hamstring and will go for a scan.

‘I think when any two players go down it is a bit of a worry but it is not panic stations yet.

‘If it settles down then the improvement is there straight away.

‘Like everybody, we have to see how it pulls up. We will see how risky it is and do a risk assessment going into that game, baring in mind we will have two games in a few days.’

England still head to Old Trafford on Tuesday brimming with confidence, after they swept aside the West Indies with minimal fuss.

Morgan won the toss and elected to field, pitting them against the dangerous Chris Gayle under cloudy skies.

The opener threatened a big score when he clubbed five fours and one six but the Ageas Bowl outfield is a monster and he hooked Liam Plunkett into Jonny Bairstow’s hands while trying to clear the ropes.

Shimron Hetmyer and rising star Nicholas Pooran offered some resistance but Root accounted for them both – demonstrating the strength in depth.

‘This is a very good example of that and another would be in Sydney against Australia last year when Liam Plunkett went down in the first over he bowled,’ added Morgan.

‘Strength in depth is something we have worked on.’

The West Indies were all out for 212, with Jofra Archer (3 wickets for 30 runs) and Mark Wood (three wickets for 18) polishing off the tail.