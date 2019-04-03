European debut as SailGP racing will touch down as part of Lendy Cowes Week

The fast-paced SailGP will make its European debut this summer, touching down in Cowes following the American leg of the global championship’s inaugural season.

Tickets for front row viewing of the world’s fastest on-water racing are now on sale for Cowes SailGP, set for August 10 to 11 to coincide with the opening weekend of the iconic Lendy Cowes Week.

Featuring six nations going head to head on the world’s most technologically advanced catamarans, SailGP is like nothing witnessed on the Solent before.

Fans will be able to cheer on the red, white and blue home team, piloted by Olympian Dylan Fletcher, as the Great Britain SailGP Team take on teams from Australia, China, France, Japan and the United States in the penultimate event of SailGP Season 1.

The supercharged F50 catamarans will be the fastest race boats to fly on the Solent as they are capable of hitting speeds exceeding 50 knots (60 mph). The event takes place off Egypt Point, and fans have two ticketed options to get a ring-side seat to the action.

Situated in the heart of the public Official Race Village, the Cowes SailGP Grandstand gives fans unrivalled views of the race course from the premier grandstand seating. For those looking to enjoy the action afloat, the Cowes SailGP Premier Charter provides spectators with the ultimate on-water experience, placing fans in the heart of the action.

‘We can’t wait to show the home crowd SailGP,’ said Great Britain SailGP Team CEO Chris Draper.

‘Tom Slingsby (Australian Olympic 2012 gold medallist who was at the helm as Australia powered to a home SailGP win in February) spoke about how amazing it was sailing in front of a home crowd in Sydney and how it made all the difference to their winning performance.

‘We want to get an even bigger crowd supporting us on and off the water to help fuel a home win and show the Aussies how the British public get behind sports events.’

For more details about tickets for the Cowes events see the SailGP website

Australia won five out of the six races in Sydney.

Other races are held in New York, Marseille and San Francisco.