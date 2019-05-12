Have your say

The experience of Richard Hindley and overseas recruit Siviwe Gidana proved crucial as Havant chalked up their first Southern League premier division win of the season.

In a close finish the pair guided their team to a six- wicket success against St Cross Symondians at Havant Park.

Needing 10 runs off the final over Gidana hit the winning boundary off the penultimate ball.

Team manager Craig Stainton praised the pair for holding their nerve and getting the club’s cricket campaign up and running.

He said: ‘Without any question it was all down to experience.

‘Richard is Mr Havant Cricket Club and is captaining the side in the absence of Chris Stone.

‘He refused to panic and looked in control of the situation at all times.

‘Three overs from the end Siviwe joined him and together they got us over the line.’

The visitors won the toss and batting first set Havant a competitive 239 for seven target to win.

Mindful of the previous week’s batting collapse the hosts began their reply in determined if guarded fashion.

When both openers departed leaving Havant on 57 for two, Pete Hopson (48) and Hindley (89 not out) kept the home side in the hunt.

When Hopson was out Havant still had much to do but debut making Andrew Galliers (42) made a big impression.

His innings at over a run a ball maintained the momentum and helped set up the winning finish.

It was crucial for Havant to get off the mark after losing their opening game.

‘This is an important win,’ added Stainton.

‘There is no doubting the ability we have in the team.

‘In this game they also displayed the application that we asked from them.

‘Hopefully this will give the team confidence in moving forward.’

Burridge made a winning start to their premier division home campaign with a three-wicket success against Alton.

Hilio de Abreu took three wickets for 34 runs and was the pick of the home bowlers as Alton finished on 214 for nine.

The home side looked in difficulty at 82 for four but Rick Ankers (32 not out) and Oliver Southon (14 not out) steered them home.

Sarisbury Athletic continued their winning start in division one with a seven-wicket win at New Milton.

Chris Sanders, with six wickets for 25 runs, did the damage as the New Forest side were bowled out for 113 runs.

Portsmouth endured a massive 190-run defeat at Hook & Newnham Basics.