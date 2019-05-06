Steve Leigh paid tribute to his Baffins Milton Rovers players for a superb finale to the season as they won the Wessex League Cup.

Jason Parish got the late winner to beat Portland 1-0 on a very dry and dusty Wicor Rec pitch.

It was a memorable moment for all those supporting Baffins and another reward for their hard work during an excellent second season in the Wessex League premier division.

Boss Leigh said: ‘You couldn’t write the end of our season any better, winning a cup and finishing fifth in the league.

‘It was a good game in conditions that didn’t suit playing football on the deck. The game could have gone either way.

‘All of the players put in a good shift and it was very competitive.’

Leigh admitted Portland pressed well, especially in the early stages. They made it tough for Baffins.

No doubt the beaten side were unfortunate but Rovers got their reward for pushing to the end with the late goal from Parish.

The Baffins boss added: ‘The first 15 minutes Portland came out of the blocks and pressed us.

‘We dealt with it and rode our luck a bit at times before getting into it more. It was a bit scrappy at times but we came out victors in the end.

‘This is only our second season at this level and winning this means a lot to the players and the club. We have taken great strides but will keep our feet on the ground.

‘It is important we keep our desire and appetite to keep learning.

‘The players have been absolutely fantastic.’