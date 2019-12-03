‘Fantastic’ start to new Hampshire volleyball tournament in Gosport

Hampshire Volleyball Association lifted the curtain on its first men’s competition at Bay House School in Gosport.

Nine teams from Hampshire and Dorset are competing over the next few months to become the Grand Prix overall winner.

This was the first event of the season with six of the nine teams registered for the Grand Prix

competing over eight matches throughout the day.

The line-up included teams from Portsmouth, Gosport, Southampton and Bournemouth.

Southampton University ended the day top with Southampton-based Roke Polonia second.

This year’s competition also saw the debut of Portsmouth-based IBM Blues, who managed

one win in their three games.

Competition organiser Andy Edwards said: ‘It was great to see so many players with varying ability and experience come together.

‘To have such a diverse geographical appeal, attracting teams from as far afield as Bournemouth and Poole and Guernsey, is fantastic.

‘It demonstrates how much volleyball in the area has grown in popularity.’