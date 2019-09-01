Fareham & Crofton suffered final-day agony as defeat against Bashley (Rydal) II in their division three contest at Bath Lane saw them relegated from the Southern League.

The hosts were well beaten by 124 runs when chasing a target of 277.

Fareham will compete in the Hampshire League next season.

Portsmouth & Southsea saved their best for last with a 43-run derby win at Purbrook.

With both teams facing the possibility of relegation, it was Jack Davies's side that came out on top.

Opting to bat first, Davies and Matt Benfield (59) gave the visitors an excellent start as they scored 50 off the first 10 overs.

At 161 for three with 10 overs remaining, Portsmouth & Southsea looked in a good position but an all-too-familiar collapse saw them lose five wickets for six runs.

Ben Saunders and Jonno Willey added valuable contributions at the tail enabling their side to set Purbrook a target of 202.

In reply, the home side were in trouble at 25 for three off 10 overs but a Josh Spiers half-century put the game back in the balance.

Helped by some good catching Portsmouth & Southsea ran out winners but Purbrook also had the consolation of staying up.

An unbeaten George Marshall century guided Hambledon to a crushing 250-run win against Tichborne Park and sealed them a third-place finish.

Marshall (124 not out), Will Bond (50), Christopher Pratt (46) and Luke Barber (51 not out) put the visiting bowling attack to the sword.

William Parvin took four for 40 as the visitors were skittled out for just 91 runs.

In the premier division, Havant's disappointing season ended with an 89-run defeat to Hampshire Academy.

Burridge suffered a 143-run reverse at St Cross Symondians.

Portsmouth came out on top in their derby at Sarisbury winning by six runs (reduced target) in division one.

Jack Marston (45) top scored as Portsmouth were bowled out for 194.

After a delay Sarisbury were given a reduced target of 184 to win but fell short mainly because of the bowling of Andrew Marston.

The spinner took three wickets for one run including eight maidens.

Waterlooville finished eighth in division two following a five-wicket defeat against Hartley Wintney.