James Heiniger refuses to regard Fareham & Crofton's visit to Southern League division three leaders Bashley (Rydal) II as mission impossible.

The vice-captain believes his team can pull off a surprise for the second week running.

Fareham enjoyed an unexpected success at Tichborne Park last weekend to give their confidence a massive boost.

Heiniger wants a repeat of the mindset that brought them the victory.

He said: ‘We have got nothing to lose against Bashley because they will be expected to beat us comfortably.

‘It means that we can go there and play with a sense of freedom.

‘Bashley lost last week so we know they are not invincible.

‘Before that however they won eight successive games so we know they are a quality side.

‘We will show them the required respect but at the same time won't have an inferiority complex.

‘No one gave us a chance at Tichborne but we came away with the win.

‘We will need to show the same mental toughness this weekend.

‘If we play at our full potential then we are capable of mixing it with any team in our league.’

The visitors make one change, with Ben Kissing replacing the unavailable Luke Cornish.

Although his side have had a difficult start to life back in the Southern League, Heiniger is confident Fareham can retain their status.

The key to achieving that lies in the ability of the team to keep improving and to achieve greater consistency.

Heiniger insists they are going there to win – although he knows it is a big ask.

‘You always want to win but whatever happens the most important thing is the way we perform,’ he added.

‘It is important that we keep up our standards and if we play at our best it will give us a chance.’

Meanwhile, in division two, Waterlooville travel to Hartley Wintney looking for a third successive win.

They will look to carry on where they left off in their commanding win at Fair Oak where the hosts were skittled out for just 75 runs.