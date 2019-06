Fareham edged out Portchester to be crowned winners of the annual Matchmaker competition.

The Leigh Road side clinched the silverware by two shots at Lockswood, writes Lyn Dorey.

Fareham, Portchester, Crofton and hosts Lockswood took part, with each side playing a total of nine pairs, triples and fours matches in the round-robin tournament.

Portchester and Fareham tied overall on match points after three games.

But Fareham took the trophy with a total shots score of 115 to Portchester's 113.