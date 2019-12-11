Fareham Crusaders' Peter Abrahams finishes first for a ninth time in home parkrun

Have your say

Peter Abrahams was first home in the Fareham parkrun for the ninth time in 37 events.

The Fareham Crusaders’ member, taking part in his 48th parkrun event, came home in a time of 18:16.

Tone Zone Runners’ Callum Aldous finished 14 seconds after Abrahams to claim second spot.

Youngster Peter Evans, an 11-14 age group category runner, was third in a time of 18:48.

Stubbington Green Runners had two finishers between fifth and tenth position.

Club runner David Mallard was fifth (19:07) and ninth-placed Ray Gunner came home in 20:13.

City of Portsmouth Athletics Club’s Mark Ferguson marked his 98th parkrun and fifth at Fareham with a personal best time.

He came home in a time of 19:51 to finish in sixth.

Melissa Gray also recorded a course PB to lead the way in the female section (21:56).

n Lewis Banner was first to finish in the third successive Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

It was the 37th time in 48 appearances at this particular course that the Stubbington Green Runners member has come home first.

Stubbington Green Runners made up four of the top 10 across the line.

As well as Banner, his club-mates Rob Greenwood (third; 18:29), Graham Martin (ninth; 19:47) and Jon Plomer (10th; 19:51) were all in the top 10.

Thom Hammond, who took on the Lee parkrun for the first time, was second in 18:03.

Gosport Road Runners’ Nikki Moxham was fifth and the first female across the line (18:54).

n Youngster Josh Horner recorded a personal best time on his way to finishing first in the Whiteley parkrun.

It was the second time in as many appearances at this venue that the 11-14 age group category runner has come home in first.

His time of 17:58 was enough to see him break the tape.

Matthew Wray was second to finish (18:36), while Lordshill Road Runners’ also recorded a PB (18:40) as he came home in third.

Stubbington Green Runners’ Nikki Roebuck was first female to finish (20:53).