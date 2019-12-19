Fareham Heathens aiming to bounce back from ‘all-time low’ Hampshire Premier humiliation at Alresford

Fareham Heathens are looking for a big improvement as they host Eastleigh II in a ‘must-win’ Hampshire Premier game at Cams Alders.

Last weekend they were hammered 71-12 at an Alresford side who are only one place above Fareham in the table.

‘Our recent results and performances have been disappointing,' said Heathens senior coach Dave Wheaton.

'The defeat at Alresford was an all-time low.

'Missed tackles, no phase play, poor decision making, lack of heart - the list goes on!

'Availability and injuries to key personnel has cost us throughout the first half of our season.

'The lads, however, are not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

'We have proved we can compete by winning away to Bognor and beating Fordingbridge, who are both mid-table sides.

'I know we have the players at the club, we just lack some cohesion at times.

'We need to win this game if we are to stand a chance of remaining in the Hampshire Premiership.

'Likewise Eastleigh will be looking at our recent form and I'm certain they will fancy their chances against us.'

It will be the last game in a Heathens shirt for a while for skipper Dan Lee who is off to University for the next two years.

Lee has played a major part in the side since moving from the Colts almost eight years ago to skipper this season.

He has rightfully made the scrum half berth his own.

'Dan is one of our best tacklers in the side with typical scrum half attitude to wind up the opposition, and he will be sadly missed by all,' said Wheaton.

Changes see long-time absentee Aaron Gallagher return to hooker, with Jacob Bailey and Rich Green as props.

James Whitefield moves alongside Wheaton into the second row with Harry Hickman joins Greame Wilson and Harry King in the back row.

The three-quarters start with Lee and Joe O'Loghlen at half-back.

Chandler Harris, Rob Impey, Jashan Solanki, John Cole and Will Dalziel make up the rest of the backs.

'This is a must-win game and we need to put the disappointment of last week behind us,' said Wheaton.