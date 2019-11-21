Fareham Heathens coach aiming to see end to ‘poor decision making and handling errors’ in south coast trip to Bognor

Fareham Heathens return to league action after a week off with a trip along the coast to Bognor.

Senior coach Dave Wheaton is hoping to see his team improve on their basics.

'Our results of late have been disappointing with poor decision making and handling errors proving costly,’ he explained.

'We have trained hard as a squad and had a good look at our performances.

'There has been a lack of the cohesion required as a team, yet we have great players within it.

'Bognor away is a very tough fixture and we need to score early to be in with a chance.

'They have a big pack and use it well so we need to hold this at source and release our back line - it’s here where we can exploit their defence.'

With the absence of skipper Dan Lee, Cam Guthrie moves to scrum half to link up with Joe O’Loghlen at fly half.

Rich Green moves into the centre alongside Rob Impey.

Corbin Farrell makes a welcome return to tight head prop, with long-time absentee Charles Chipperfield back at hooker.

Jon Corner, who has impressed in training, moves to number eight.

'This will be a tough away fixture but the lads have trained hard and are eager to show this,' said Wheaton.

'Spirits remain high in the camp, despite our current league position, and a good team performance is what’s needed.'

*

Locksheath Pumas travel to face the Isle of Wight in good spirits aiming for a fourth successive Hampshire One win.

Head coach Liam Moggeridge said: ‘We are at last not only closing games out well but dominating throughout in all areas.

'Our training is showing good return and the spirit within the squad is good.

'A few changes need to be made due to unavailability but we are confident that those coming in will be able to step up to the mark.’

Prop Joe Bennetts gets his first start for a few months following some good performances off the bench.

Lock James McTaggart returns with Charlie Ford moving to number eight in place of injured skipper James Campbell.

Nick Destefano returns at scrum-half with Simon Dredge also returning on the wing.

Chairman George Winch concluded: ‘The team are working hard to get the results we need.

'We are expecting a good match. Following our previous trip to Ventnor a few weeks ago, the team are well prepared for the journey and focused on getting a win.'