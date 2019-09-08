Fareham Heathens make flying start to Hampshire premier push with mauling of Farnborough

Have your say

Fareham Heathens opened their Hampshire premier campaign in style with an impressive 52-5 win against Farnborough at Cams Alders on Saturday.

‘We have worked hard in pre-season with two tough fixtures against Gosport & Fareham and Eastleigh first teams to get us match ready,’ said coach Dave Wheaton.

‘The lads conducted themselves superbly throughout the game, sticking to the game plan from start to finish.

‘Our superior fitness levels showed towards the end as Farnborough were outpaced, something we were lacking from last season.

‘Our new skipper, scrum half Dan Lee, linked up with the backs very well, and the newly-appointed Heathens pack leader James Whitefield showed good control over the forwards.’

Petersfield bounced back from their disappointing Hampshire Bowl exit with a 48-3 win against Alresford at Penns Place.

Nick Blumlein gave Petersfield an early lead with a penalty.

Tom Whitehouse then crashed through for the first of his seven tries on 15 minutes.

Jackson Clark also crossed to give Petersfield a 15-0 lead at the break.

The floodgates opened in the second half as Whitehouse ran riot, with Zak Jenkins also claimed a touchdown.

Portsmouth lost their final pre-season friendly 30-15 against Winchester.

Portsmouth Valkyries made a winning start to life in Women’s National Championship south west division two with a 46-15 defeat of Plymouth Albion at Rugby Camp.

Bronwyn Jacobs (three), Georgie Outhwaite, Sophy Roseaman and Nicky Buckingham were the try scorers.

Outhwaite added three conversions.

Havant launched their division one south east south campaign with a terrific 34-25 win over Guernsey at Hooks Lane.

Captain Natasha Bullock and winger Steph Wyant each scored two tries.

Kirsty Hopkin also crossed the whitewash after scrum-half Gemma Carter had got the hosts under way.

Bullock said: ‘It was really pleasing to get revenge on them for last season.

‘We had a few new players in and it was good how the team worked together.

‘In the forwards we have worked hard on our line-outs and the backs were able to capitalise on their strengths.'

Shannon May, Sara Parkinson and Gabbie Mula all did well on their senior debuts.