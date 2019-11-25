Fareham Heathens RFC coach Wheaton hails ‘excellent’ win at Bognor

‘It all just clicked.’

That was the summing up of delighted coach Dave Wheaton after Fareham Heathens’ surprise Hampshire Premier success at Bognor.

Fareham (red) in action during their win at Bognor. Picture by Kate Shemilt

Heathens collected just their third league in 10 attempts with a 17-14 win on the Sussex coast.

‘It was a great performance from the lads,’ saluted Wheaton. ‘Not many who play Bognor at their place come away with a victory.

An ‘absolutely superb counter attack’ from Heathens’ own 5m line from a spilled ball in the tackle gave fly-half Joe O'Loghlen the opportunity to show his pace with a 95m run to score.

With the score 14-14, inside centre Cam Guthrie slotted over a penalty.

‘Our backs were superb - it all just clicked,’ said Wheaton.

‘I’ve only got high praise for the defensive work the team showed throughout the game.

‘I always said we were a squad of talented players who have been playing as individuals.

‘But here we showed excellent teamwork qualities.’