Fareham hockey club facing crucial final match of 2019

Fareham will be cast adrift at the bottom of the National League South Division if they fail to win Sunday’s basement battle against Oxford Hawks at Henry Cort (1.30pm).

The last match before the two-month winter break features the bottom two sides with only one win each – Oxford’s coming in the shape of a 8-1 mauling of Fareham four weeks ago!

Beaten seven times, Fareham have only four points to their name and Oxford six on account of three draws.

It’s a match Fareham simply cannot afford to lose.

Fareham’s only win this season was a 4-2 success against Brighton & Hove, who turned the tables with a 2-1 victory in the return fixture.

Head coach Ben Barnes described it as ‘a very disappointing loss.

‘We had the majority of the game but failed to make the most of our opportunities.

‘We played well and created enough pressure in the second half to win it.”

Marc Clermont scored both Brighton goals, his 22nd minute opener being cancelled out by a penalty corner conversion by Shane Vincent.

But Clermont’s second goal early in the fourth quarter proved a winner.

Barnes explained: ‘Brighton counter attacked from one of our promising attacks where we forced it and scored the winner.

‘We still created chances to equalise but Brighton defended well and broke down our play, defended a penalty corner late on and intercepted well when we were guilty of not executing the final pass or guilty of a lack of composure in the circle.’

*

Havant remained four points adrift of table-toppers Oxted after beating visiting Teddington 3-1.

After Miguel Rodrigues and Charlie Stubbings had gone close, Federico Bertoni flicked Havant’s first penalty corner wide on nine minutes.

Teddington failed to take two penalty corner chances of their own before the hosts took a 32nd-minute flead.

From Havant’s second penalty corner, Matthew Cox executed an excellently-crafted routine by deflecting the ball over the keeper.

Havant doubled their lead three minutes into the second half through man of the match James Morris.

Teddington enjoyed a good spell of possession but Havant looked dangerous on the break and Atiq Arshad nearly added a third.

In the 49th minute, though, Federico Bertoni did just that from Havant’s fourth penalty corner.

Teddington were reduced to ten men after Elliot Smith was awarded a yellow card for a foul on Silvetti.

Miguel Rodrigues picked up Havant’s first yellow and, when he returned, Harry Croft- Baker replaced him on the sidelines with a yellow of his own.

Teddington finally managed a consolation before the hosts lost the highly influential Kakub Janicki with a knee injury.

Havant’s last game before the winter break is at Canterbury this Sunday.

The league resumes on February 1, 2020.