Fareham ‘hurting’ ahead of hockey derby with Havant after 8-1 thrashing at Oxford

Fareham go into Sunday’s derby against Havant rock bottom of National League South 1 following a crushing 8-1 defeat by Oxford Hawks.

Ravaged by injuries – Niall Stott and James Speke have broken legs, Danny Rawlins has broken his thumb and Adam Bloomfield is nursing a broken toe – Fareham have conceded 18 goals in their last three matches.

Prior to the Oxford thrashing, they had been caned 6-0 at home by Sevenoaks and went down 4-2 at Southgate.

Head coach Ben Barnes described the Oxford defeat as ‘a bad day. The guys are hurting so it’s essential we re-group for the Havant match on Sunday.”

Fareham were 2-0 down after 12 minutes and three adrift by half-time as Oxford, who began the match in bottom place, homed in on their first win of the season.

The visitors managed to stem the tide for 20 minutes or so in the second half and forced six unconverted penalty corners.

‘We fell away badly in the last quarter,’ conceded Barnes, who saw Oxford score three times in as many minutes with Alex Copestake finishing with four goals as the hosts built an 8-0 lead.

Rob Wilson got Fareham’s consolation from a short corner three minutes from time.

Havant are fifth - three points behind leaders Sevenoaks - following a 1-0 home win over a youthful and stubborn Canterbury.

The only goal came six minutes from time when Charlie Stubbings shot at goal from a narrow angle.

The ball fell to Matt Cox, who intelligently and quickly switched the ball past impressive keeper Cade Banditt to Atiq Arshad.

He was left with the simple task of scoring into an empty net.

Fareham 2nds are propping up Hampshire/Surrey Regional Division 1 after a 3-2 home defeat by Teddington in which Andy Allen scored twice.

Havant 2nds are third bottom after their game at Oxted 2nds was postponed.

