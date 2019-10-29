Fareham Ladies’ 100 per cent record blown away … Havant up to fourth after win

Alice Worsley, right, scored for Havant
FAREHAM Ladies remain top of Division 3B despite seeing their 100 per cent record blown away by a blistering Old Georgians start.

Starting the game with five wins out of five, Fareham conceded in the first minute and fell 3-0 down inside 22 minutes.

To add injury to insult, Hannah Simon went off with a head injury during that time.

Despite defeat, Fareham remain top on goal difference from Southampton, who Fareham visit on November 9. Before then, they welcome Aldershot & Farnham this Saturday.

Havant Ladies moved into fourth place with a 2-0 win against a young Aldershot and Farnham XI.

The visitors took the lead early on as Kim Tyrell got the final touch on a penalty corner move.

Havant wrapped up their win in the second half when Rae Allen started a break and Izzy Parry set up Alice Worsley to score.