Fareham ladies stay top despite throwing away two-goal lead against Southampton

Fareham Ladies remain top of the South Women’s League Division 3B despite throwing away a two-goal lead against Southampton.

But they are now only a point clear of Barnes in a congested league where the top six clubs are separated by just three points.

Fareham led Southampton 3-1 at half-time but were forced to settle for a 3-3 draw.

Vicky Field fired Fareham into a fifth minute lead, collecting a pass from Georgia Collins and scoring.

Six minutes later Collins was involved again as Fareham went 2-0 up - her shot from a penalty corner deflected in by Heather Batten.

Southampton hit back through Sue Merry, but Fareham were 3-1 up on 22 minutes through Rachael Millington-Clark.

Southampton reduced the deficit when Zoe Stride scored from the penalty spot in the 44th minute.

Ten minutes later, Natalie Romain levelled.

Havant missed the opportunity to join Fareham in top spot when they lost 4-1 to Winchester, dropping to sixth.