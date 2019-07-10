Fareham Nomads produce record-breaking display at the British Masters Swimming Championships

Have your say

Fareham Nomads are celebrating a record-breaking performance at the British Masters Championships in Swansea.

A squad of 11 swimmers returned from Wales with an impressive haul of 33 medals, 24 of them gold.

Added to the silverware, the Nomads smashed British, European and world records while racking up 27 personal bests in 43 individual swims.

The club's masters coach Stewart Crowe said: ‘This was undoubtedly one of the finest results ever achieved by any group of swimmers of any age since the club was formed back in 1974.’

Joanna Corben, Martin Bennell, Noemie Plumridge and Johannes Berbers regained their 4x100m medley relay world record.

After their 2018 mark was beaten by Japan, the quartet raised the bar again with a time of 4min 21.61sec.

Corben set new British and European figures on her way to regaining her world record with 1.07.04 for the backstroke leg.

She helped deliver top finishes in the 4x200m freestyle, 4x50m freestyle and 4x50m medley relays.

And also won individual gold in the 100m and 200m backstroke and silver in the 50m event.

Berbers topped the charts, though, with 10 gold medals from six individual events and four relay races.

Jon Molyneaux was also in good form with five gold medals in backstroke and individual medley events.

Meanwhile, Laura Molyneaux helped add four medals to the tally in the relays.

Bennell added to his three relay wins with individual gold in the 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 50m butterfly, alongside bronze in the 50m freestyle.

Plumridge, part of the triumphant 4x50m medley relay squad, also went solo for silver in the 100m butterfly.

Michael Andrews, the youngest member of the squad, claimed two bronze medals – in the 100m backstroke and 200m butterfly.

Claire Tagg bagged three, with bronze medals in the 100m freestyle, 200m individual medley 100m breaststroke.

Club stalwart Tony Corben signed off his competitive career with silver in the 100m backstroke.

The squad was completed by Helen Andrews and Lucy Gruner, who recorded new personal bests as the Nomads finished 10th of 146 teams.